Anthony Albanese claims victory for Labor and charts course for the future

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has claimed victory at the federal election and will become Australia’s 31st Prime Minister.

In an emotional speech, flanked by his partner Jodie Haydon, and son Nathan, Albanese began and ended with refences to his working class roots and his late mother Maryanne Ellery.

“My fellow Australians, it says a lot about our great country that a son of a single mum who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown can stand before you tonight as Australia’s Prime Minister.” Albanese said.

The Labor leader grew up in government housing in Sydney’s Camperdown, his single mother was on a disability pension, and he developed a strong resilience at an young age. As he heads to the Lodge he becomes Australia’s first Prime Minister with an non-Anglo-Saxon name, and the country’s first leader who has been divorced.

“Every parent wants more for the next generation than they had. My mother dreamt of a better life for me. And I hope that my journey in life inspires Australians to reach for the stars.

“I want Australia to continue to be a country that no matter where you live, who you worship, who you love or what your last name is, that places no restrictions on your journey in life.” the newly elected Prime Minister said.

Advancing the recognition of Indigenous Australians was at the top of Albanese’s agenda, and he also spoke of ending the climate wars, protecting superannuation, fixing aged care, creating opportunities for women, focusing on renewable energy and reducing pressures of the cost of living.

The Labor leader said his team would be getting work on Monday morning, charting a new course for the country. He concluded his remarks again playing tribute to his late mother.

“To my mum, who’s beaming down on us. Thank you… And I hope there are families in public housing watching this tonight. Because I want every parent to be able to tell their child no matter where you live or where you come from, in Australia the doors of opportunity are open to us all.” Albanese said, before adding, “And like every other Labor government, we’ll just widen that door a bit more. Friends, we have made history tonight. And tomorrow, together, we begin the work of building a better future. A better… future for all Australians.”

As counting of votes continues across the country Albanese will be hoping to claim the necessary 76 seats to govern in majority, or else he will be forced to make a deal with minor parties and independents to form a minority government.

In Western Australia Labor look set to win several key seats that will be needed for a pathway to majority government. The party has already claimed the seats of Swan, Hasluck, Pearce and Tagney, and also may pick up Moore.

The party is however struggling to hold some seats including Fowler in New South Wales and Lingiari in the Northern Territory is too close to call.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.