Anthony Albanese says a woman is an “adult female”

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has answered the question of what is a woman saying “adult female”.

The PM is in London for the coronation of King Charles III where he sat down for an inclusive interview with Piers Morgan for TALK TV. The full interview will air tonight on Sky News in Australia.

Asked ‘What is a woman?” the PM answered the ‘political-gotcha’ question saying “An adult female”.

Morgan responded asking him “How difficult was that to answer?”

“Not too hard” the PM said while shrugging his shoulders, noting that he’d previous been asked the question during last year’s federal election campaign.

He went on to say he respected people for who they were, and he realises that the issue of defining women attracting controversy at times.

“I’m not a fan of, some of, there was a campaign recently of a very controversial visit to Australia, that was designed to stir up issues and people who are, you know, young people coming to terms with their identity and who they are, I think that they need to be respected as well.”

Albanese went on to say the issue of transgender women’s participation in sport was an issue for individual sporting bodies.

“In Australia the sporting codes are able to deal with that, and they have.” he said.

Albanese was asked the same question during the leader’s debate on Channel Nine last year, giving the same answer. The Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a woman was a “A member of the female sex”.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.