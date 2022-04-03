Anthony Albanese says it’s okay if you want to say men can’t have babies

Labor leader Anthony Albanese shared his views on ‘cancel culture’ during an appearance on Channel Nine’s Today show.

Hosts on Sky News have nicknamed the Labor leader ‘Each Way Albo’ over his tendency to give answers that encapsulate multiple responses, and the this weekend’s sit down with Today saw Albanese tackling questions about whether people should be allowed to insist on calling pregnant transgender men “pregnant women”.

While the lengthy interview covered a range of topics including the economy, national security and government accountability, there was also a to-and-fro on “identity politics”.

Nine’s political editor Chris Uhlmann asked the Labor leader what his view was on a “constant recourse to cancelling people who have a different view” from those in the left of his party.

“What we need to do is to respect every individual for who they are, and not engage in that sort of cancel culture” Albanese said. “It doesn’t move things forward it just divides society and one of the things…”

“So I should be allowed to say pregnant woman, rather than pregnant people, and not get cancelled.” Uhlmann interjected.

“Of course you should.” Albanese responded.

“And should we be allowed to say things like ‘men can’t have babies?'” Uhlmann asked, cutting off Albanese.

“Of course.” Albanese said. “And my view is very clear, that Labor has to represent mainstream Australia and I tell you what Chris, when you get a way from some of the Twitter debate, I think Australians just respect each other for who they are, and they get on with things.

“You go into any primary school in the country, and I always get enlivened by it, because people are enriched by our diversity, by people just being who they are.”

With Prime Minister Scott Morrison expected to formally call the election any day now, campaigning is well underway.

The most recent News Poll released on Sunday night show that the popularity gap between the two parties is narrowing but Labor still maintain an election winning lead over the Coalition.

