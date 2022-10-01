Anthony Callea announces new album ‘Forty Love’

Anthony Callea has announced a new album of original music and it’s cheekily titled Forty Love.

Callea will release his much-anticipated 8th studio album on October 21. The new single Heaven is available to stream and download now.

This album marks Anthony’s 40th Birthday later this year and to celebrate the album’s release he will be performing an exclusive one night only live show in Melbourne on October 22 with tickets on sale now.

Callea has co-written and co-produced all 11 original tracks on the record. He has worked with some of the finest and most respected writers including Matthew Gerrard, Jaakko Salovaara, Matt Morris, Kevin Randolph, Ross Fraser, John Foreman, along with exciting newcomers Andrew Lowden and Sam Telford .

Produced by Liam Quinn, the new vocally driven pop album is described as highlighting Anthony’s incomparable vocals with honest and emotive lyrics and melodies.

The album also features a very special re-imagined acoustic version of The Prayer which is dedicated to his loyal and supportive fans. This was of course the song that spearheaded Anthony’s career on Australian Idol almost 18 years ago to the day and stopped Australian audiences in their tracks with one of the most memorable TV moments to date.

Anthony Callea said this album is one that celebrates the highs and lows of life.

“This album celebrates my 40 years in this life, yeah I can’t believe it either! It feels like nothing else I have ever released, it’s entirely ME expressed through music which I am so proud of.

“It celebrates and appreciates the love and happiness I am fortunate to have, whilst also taking stock of the unpredictability and highs and lows of life. It is my DNA carved and molded into music and lyrics and I truly hope it resonates with people for its stories and its pop melodies as we all navigate this thing called life!”

Take a listen to Anthony Callea’s newest single.

