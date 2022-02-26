Anyone for tennis? Jack Vidgen has a brand new tune

Jack Vidgen has got a brand new single out, it’s called PTSD and it’s release has been accompanied by a Vidgen posting a series of tennis themed photos to his Instagram account.

Channeling a 70’s poster vibe the cover of the new single sees Vidgen posing in a jockstrap while warming up for a game.

Some fans have criticised Vidgen for making light of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, but the singer has responded sharing that he was diagnosed with the condition last year, and writing a song about it is his way of “taking back the power”.

Vidgen wrote the song alongside Liam Quinn and Madeline Crabtree. Quinn has previously worked with Peach PRC, Ruel, G-Flip and Illy, while Crabtree is better known under her performing moniker Muki.

Vigen first came to national attention when as a teenager he won Australia’s Hot Talent. After having a hit album in Australia he moved to Hollwood when he was just sixteen. He’s described the period as a time of trauma saying he was exposed to things that he should not have been.

Vidgen has also spoken about how as a teenager he saw social media posts that were critical of him, and included death threats, and these took a toll on his mental health.

After a few years out of the public eye he made a triumphant return when he appeared on The Voice Australia in 2019.

Since then Vidgen has released a steady stream of singles, and remained in the public consciousness thanks to a string of appearances on television including stints on America’s Got Talent, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Eurovision – Australia Decides, and most recently The Masked Singer.

While Vidgen’s racy photo shoot shows the singer stripping down to his intimates, anyone following his Instagram account knows that Jack Vidgen is not shy when it comes to posting a few revealing pics.

PTSD is out now and is the perfect party sound for the Mardi Gras season.

Listen to the new song.

