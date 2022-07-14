ANZ introduces non-binary and gender-neutral titles

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

ANZ have been a long time supporter of the LGBTIQA+ community, and have been a long time supporter of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, rolling out GAYTMs each year.

Now they’ve become the first major bank in Australia to introduce the gender option of non-binary and gender-neutral title of Mx when applying for retail banking products in the ANZ App, online, over the phone or in person.

Despite non-binary being a legally recognised gender across Australia, people who don’t identify as exclusively a man or a woman are often required to select incorrect binary options because their gender or title is not available as an option.

ANZ Portfolio Lead – Digital, Darren Baird said recognising and embracing diversity has always been central to the band’s philosophy.

“Diversity and inclusion is a core part of our values at ANZ and it’s important to us that our non-binary customers feel recognised and represented in all areas of their life, including when they do their banking.

“Today’s announcement ensures non-binary people can choose the title and gender option that reflects their gender identity when applying for and using ANZ products. We’re proud of this step to more inclusive gender and title options for our non-binary customers,” he said.

Non-binary gender and Mx title options are now available to anyone who opens a retail account online, on the ANZ App, in person or over the phone. Current ANZ customers who wish to update their gender or title can do so in branch or via the call centre.

The new gender and title options are also available when applying for credit cards in person or over the phone and ANZ is currently implementing the system change for online applications.

The announcement coincided International Non-Binary People’s Day, celebrated globally on 14 July since 2012.

Last month ANZ announced its Australian and New Zealand based employees who are affirming their gender will be able to access six weeks of paid leave, and up to 12 months’ unpaid leave.

The Mx and Non-binary customer implementation project was coordinated and lead by ANZ’s LGBTIQ+ employee network and supported by hundreds of staff across the bank.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.