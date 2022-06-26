Apple Music celebrates Pride with a bunch of George Michael covers

Apple Music has celebrated Pride month with a bunch of exclusive George Michael covers. Released on what would have been the British singer’s 59th birthday, it sees a huge range of artists deliver their takes on some of Michael’s most loved songs.

Nine artists have offered up new recordings including Billy Porter, Years & Years, MNEK, Jake Shears and Calum Scott.

English indie rock band Pale Waves decided to take on Faith, the title track the singer’s debut solo album which was released in 1987.

Lead singer and guitarist Heather Baron-Gracie said she admired George Michael because once he came out, his was unapologetic about his sexuality.

“What made George Michael so special is that he did everything himself. Everything that he put out there was completely his own creative direction. He was very open about his sexuality; he was very unapologetic about it, and that’s how I strive to be. I think a lot of people look up to him and admire him for that.

“The entire band immediately gravitated to Faith. It’s our favourite song by him. It’s obviously a challenge trying to do it justice, but we brought it into our own world and did the best we could. It was really fun to do.”

The band give the radio favourite a harder sound and crank up it’s rock elements.

Years & Years (aka Olly Alexander) selected Outside, the song Michael released after he was arrested in a Los Angeles public bathroom.

“One of the things I love most about George Michael was his ability to own his narrative. He was a huge, huge star. I’m sure he struggled with some of the attention and issues that come with worldwide fame, and he still remained so iconic, so true to who he was. He still had fun with it” Alexander said.

“Outside is one of my favourite George Michael songs. He got arrested in 1998—I think the terminology is ‘soliciting a police officer in a public toilet’—then goes and writes a song about it. And it’s such a banger. Wow! I just think it’s so incredible for him to just own that narrative and really go, ‘Yeah, I like to have sex outside.’ And it’s such a bop.”

Years & Years give the ode to sexual escapades a new vibe by introducing a garage drum beat to the tune. Another artist choosing one of Michael’s dance floor orientated number is MNEK – who selected Fast Love.

“For me, what made George so special was his ear. He’s always been an incredible songwriter. I don’t think anyone ever really realised that he was writing and producing his material all himself, and he was genius. There was no one who made music quite like him.” MNEK said.

“I loved Older—where ‘Fastlove’ is from. And to me, George is just the epitome of the white man who can really just turn it and be respectful of him being a guest in R&B and dance and electronica and Black music, which he was clearly a fan of and just really good at.”

British musician Self Esteem admits that she only became aware of Praying For Time George Michael’s ode for world peace a few years ago. Self Esteem is the moniker for Rebecca Lucy Taylor who used to be one half of indie band Slow Club.

While Australian audiences are yet to fully discover her music she’s been huge in the UK. She delivers a haunting and retrained take on the song that was the first single from Michael’s 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice.

Pose star Billy Porter deliver a funky version of Monkey which first appeared on George Michael’s Faith album. Speaking about his recording Porter said the track reminded him of the queer community in the late 1980’s.

“I like the subversive energy of what it’s about because in the queer and gay scene back then, we used to try to alleviate some of the pain that was the AIDS crisis. We came together with the knowledge and the understanding that this little ecstasy pill that we took could transport us away. We were with our friends, we were with the community for the weekend, and then we could lock back in on Monday and go back to fight. And you know what happened, which is what happens very often with drugs, is that it went too far. I think the song just speaks to me in that way. It’s nonjudgmental and not about shaming.” Porter said.

The collections also includes serptentwithfeet transforming Kissing a Fool into a warped electronic slow jam, while Tiani Major9 ups the jazz vibes on her take on Careless Whisper. Calum Scott showcases his powerful vocals with his recording of the mellow One More Try.

Scissor Sister’s Jake Shears shared that some of the early Wham! material was very influential on his iconic bands work, and he cites Michael as someone he’s admired and emulated throughout his own career. For this collection though he picked one George Michael’s later hits, Amazing, which was was featured on 2004’s Patience album.

Take a listen to the tunes via Apple Music.

OIP Staff

