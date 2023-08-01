Applications now open for Youth Pride Network Committee

Local LGBTIQA+ youth advocacy and support group Youth Pride Network (YPN) are currently seeking members to join their committee.

The group has been an active force for advancing LGBTIQA+ rights and inclusion here in Western Australia and this is a fantastic chance for new members to get involved and help shape the future of the organisation.

Applications are open to LGBTIQA+ folks aged 12 – 25 who can attend monthly meetings on the second Monday of each month from 5:30pm, in person or online.

The team say they are looking for people who have ideas, care about advocacy and helping other LGBTIQA+ young people.

Opportunities include contributing directly to YPN’s work, developing skills and growing networks, developing resources and designing events.

To apply, head to youthpridenetwork.net or email [email protected] for more information.

