Applications now open for Youth Pride Network Committee

Local LGBTIQA+ youth advocacy and support group Youth Pride Network (YPN) are currently seeking members to join their committee.
The group has been an active force for advancing LGBTIQA+ rights and inclusion here in Western Australia and this is a fantastic chance for new members to get involved and help shape the future of the organisation.
Applications are open to LGBTIQA+ folks aged 12 – 25 who can attend monthly meetings on the second Monday of each month from 5:30pm, in person or online.
The team say they are looking for people who have ideas, care about advocacy and helping other LGBTIQA+ young people.
Opportunities include contributing directly to YPN’s work, developing skills and growing networks, developing resources and designing events.
To apply, head to youthpridenetwork.net or email [email protected] for more information.
You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon
or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.