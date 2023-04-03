Youth Pride Network podcast ‘Queer And?’ explores intersectionality



A brand new podcast series from WA’s own Youth Pride Network (YPN) shares the stories of LGBTQIA+ folks who live on the intersection of various communities, experiences and identities.

Hosted by the YPN crew, the podcast has been created as a resource for young LGBTIQA+ young people and allies, with the aim to celebrate living and thriving as LGBTIQA+ in WA.

YPN Project Support Officer Hannah Sorenson says it’s a podcast for the community, by the community.

“We’re exploring the idea that being queer isn’t a full stop,” Sorenson says.

“People are more than their queer identity. These intersections interact in unique, exciting, and interesting ways.”

Upcoming episodes in the series include ‘Queer and First Nations’, ‘Queer and Transitioning’, and ‘Queer and a Person of Colour’, with a grand total of 29 guests joining the team to share their stories.

“For a lot of young queer people with intersectional identities, we don’t often see our stories told in a way that is nuanced and representative of our experiences,” YPN Project and Policy Coordinator Cheyeanne Henderson-Watkins adds.

“Positive representation is so important and providing young people with an opportunity to hear from someone that might share their experience is incredibly powerful.”

Formed in 2017, the Youth Pride Network is an LGBTIQA+ youth advocacy organization working to create a Western Australia where LGBTIQA+ young people are fully included, accepted, and celebrated by the community through education, systemic advocacy, and community building – auspiced by the Youth Affairs Council of WA.

A limited first series launches today! Head on over to youthpridenetwork.net for a listen.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.