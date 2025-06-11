Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Apply for scholarships for Better Together 2025

Community

The Equality Project’s Better Together 2025 conference is taking place in Adelaide at the end of October, and scholarship applications are now open.

Australia’s 7th National Rainbow Community Conference, Better Together 2025 will run from 31st October to 1st November 2025 and will take place in Kaurna Country at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

- Advertisement -

The event will explore the current issues facing the rainbow movement in Australia. Delegates representing Australia’s diverse rainbow communities and organisations will come together to share ideas and experiences, learn from each other, build connections, and ultimately work together to create a better future for our communities and beyond.

The OUTinPerth team attended the 2023 event and it was an opportunity to learn about a wide range of perspectives and experiences from hundreds of community members. We covered engaging conversations from Ro Allen who spoke about leadership, and Jac Tomlins who shared their views on how LGBTIQA+ people can be better allies, while Senator Janet Rice shared her journey of finding love and happiness after personal tragedy.

The team at The Equality Project are committed to making the conference accessible to wide range of people and offers scholarships that reduce the cost attendance.

The scholarship will reduce the full community conference registration fee from $344.07 to $145.99 (incl GST and booking fees). Any travel and accommodation expenses that you may incur are not included.

There are also a limited number of fully-funded tickets through the organisation’s partnership programs.

Find out more about Better Together 2025 and the scholarship opportunities.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

