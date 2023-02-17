Better Together 2023 conference opens with The Long Walk

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Better Together 2023, the two-day conference focusing on important and diverse issues affecting LGBTIQA+ communities is taking place in Adelaide.

The event started with a traditional Indigenous smoking ceremony to welcome participants to country, and then in partnership with The Long Walk attendees crossed the River Torrens and headed to the Adelaide Convention Centre.

Local elder Uncle Mickey welcomed conference attendees sharing a local Indigenous story with themes of inclusion and embracing individuality.

“When we come together, our cultures bring us together, not let it divide us. Let us walk together in harmony as brothers and sisters and remember that we never say goodbye. We always say nakuntha, it means see you later.” Uncle Mickey said.

Participants were invited to take a gum leaf and then trade their leaf with the person next to them, creating connection and engagement. The leaves were then added to the fire creating billows of fragrant smoke.

To open the event conference organisers, The Equality Project, partnered with Indigenous organisation The Long Walk. Founded by former footballer Michael Long, the charity raises awareness to improve and support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health, and life opportunities.

The participants set off on the short walk to the conference centre.

With over 900 people attending the conference is set to discuss wide and varied issues relating to gay, lesbian, bisexual, intersex, transgender and asexual people across Australia.

On the program are sessions about Indigenous rights, people in prison, healthcare, effective activism, building community resilience, supporting refugees and many other topics.

Graeme Watson

We acknowledge that we are on the traditional lands for Kaurna people and that we respect their spiritual relationship with their country. We recognise and respect their cultural hertiage, beliefs and relationship with the land. We acknowledge that they are of continuing importance to the Kaurna people living today.

Better Together explores the current issues facing the LGBTIQA+ movement in Australia. Delegates representing Australia’s diverse LGBTIQA+ communities and organisations have come together to share ideas and experiences, learn from each other, forge alliances and ultimately work together to build a better world for LGBTIQA+ Australians.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.