Are we entering a new era of boy bands?

Boybands have always been part of the musical landscape.

If you grew up in the 80s it was Menudo, New Kids on the Block and New Edition. The 90s saw Take That, Backstreet Boys, NYSNC, 98 Degrees and Boyzone. Later came Westlife, Union J, The Wanted and One Direction.

Along the way are heaps that have been forgotten about like Slamm!, Mercury 4, C Note, Code Red, E.Y.C, and No Mercy. Several documentaries and films have recently shone light on the pressure members of these bands have been under, and the role Svengali managers have had over their lives.

Boybands have been largely absent from the charts in recent years, but is a new crop coming up? Here’s some of the contenders to reclaim the best boyband crown.

Absnt Mind

Alex Benson, Oscar Williams, Conor Marcus, Ashton Henry-Reid, and Freddie Meyer make up this English fivesome. They call their fans Absentees and they’ve put out several singles and toured around the UK. They also delivered a version of Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer.

Full Circle Boys

Hailing from the USA Full Circle Boys formed in 2021 and is currently made up of Jagger Moon, James Herron, Sean Garrity, and new members Ollie Hincy and Dossan Bell. Bell and Hincy replaces former members Jason Pieters II and Shane David. They call their fans The Infinites.

They’ve just put out a new song called Skin.

Evnne

One place boy bands have been going strong is Korea and Japan. K-pop and J-pop deliver an endless stream of good-looking boys dancing and singing.

One of South Korea’s up-and-coming acts is the seven-member Evnne. Keita, Park Hanbin, Lee Jeonghyeon, Yoo Seungeon, Ji Yunseo, Mun Junghyun, and Park Jihoo make up the group. They put out their first mini-album in 2023 and recently returned with Hot Mess. It’s the title track from their fourth mini-album.

KickFlip

This band, which also have seven members, came about through a reality TV show in Korea. Taking their name from a skateboarding move, the band comprises Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon.

Um Great their debut single came out in January and they’ve followed it up with Mama Said and Knock Knock.

If none of these new outfits take your fancy don’t worry, 5ive, Damage and Westlife have all recently announced reunion tours.