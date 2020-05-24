Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga deliver three minutes of pop perfection

Fans are loving the Rain On Me, the long awaited collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Described as three minutes of pop perfection, the new track is a mantra for battling the tough times, with the lyrics declaring “I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive, rain on me.”

Both artists have certainly faced some tough challenges in their lives Gaga has shared with fans that she is a survivor of sexual assault, and has battled health challenges in recent years, while Ariana Grande’s grief has included the bombing of her 2017 concert where 22 fans were killed, and the unexpected death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album will be out on May 28th, it was originally scheduled for release back in April but was pushed back in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. It’ll be the singer’s sixth album, following on from her country tinged Joanne album of 2016 and the soundtrack to her successful film A Star is Born.

The song is written by Gaga and Grande alongside Nija Charles, Rami Yacoub, Tchami, Boys Noize and the song’s producers, BloodPop and Burns. It samples Gwen McRae’s All This Love That I’m Giving.

The song is the second release from Chromatica following Stupid Love. The new album will contain 16 new tracks, additionally a bonus song on and additional remixes and alternative versions will be included on the deluxe addition.

The video for the track was directed by Robert Rodriguez, Gaga previously appeared in his films Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Machete Kills.

Take a look at the video.

