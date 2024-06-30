Arlo Parks and Remi Wolf team up at Glastonbury

The Glastonbury Music Festival is on this weekend, it’s one of the biggest music festivals in the world and always brings up some capacitating moments.

During her set on Friday Arlo Parks teamed up with Remi Wolf, the two performing Parks’ hit Too Good.

Wolf had performed on the same stage just a few hours earlier. After their collaboration Parks described the experience as “special”.

Parks first came to attention with her 2018 EP Super Sad Generation and found greater success with her 2021 album Collapsed in Sunbeams. Follow up My Soft Machine was released in 2023.

Californian artist Remi Wolf arrived with her 2021 debut album Juno. Wolf dabbles in funk, pop, indie, punk, dance and everything in between. Her follow up Big Ideas will be out on 12th July.

The massive festival is spread over multiple stages and has a diverse range of artists. This year Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are the headlines act, with Shania Twain appearing in the ‘Legends’ slot.

LCD Sound System, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae, Idles, Discolsure, Bloc Party, The National, Jessie Ware, Justice, Nia Archives, Sampha, Jamie xx, Gossip, Romy, Kim Gordon, Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Peggy Gou, Orbital, The Breeders, Baby Queen and James Blake are a few of the acts on the lineup.

Perth band Psychedelic Porn Crumpets play on Sunday, and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker joined Dua Lipa on stage on Friday night.

The festival is famous for unexpected guests popping up, Peggy Gou’s set featured an appearance from Sophie Ellis Bextor. Tilda Swinton and Melanie C appeared during Orbital’s show. Blur’s Damon Albarn appeared with Bombay bicycle Club and Disclosure reunited with Sam Smith.

Jamie xx’s appearance also featured Romy and Oliver Sim, his bandmates from The xx, as well as Robyn who features on his latest single.

Sugababes get a huge welcome at Glastonbury

One band who got a huge welcome was the reformed Sugababes. So many people wanted to see their set security had to close of access to the area fearing overcrowding.

Fans expressed their frustration noting that the band could have been put on a bigger stage, given that their previous appearance at the festival was also swarmed by fans.

The band, who has been though many lineup changes over their career, have now returned to being the original trio Mutya Beuna, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy.

The trio worked their way through hits including Freak Like Me, Overload, Hole in the Head, Ugly, Too lost in You, and their cover of Sweet Female Attitude’s Flowers. They returned for an encore of Push the Button, Round Round and About You Now.

Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas plans to create a similar sized DJ festival on the banks of the Swan River

Earlier this year Perth’s Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas announced his plans for creating a large DJ only festival on the banks of the Swan River as part of a strategy to bring international travelers to Perth.

While 210,000 attend Glastonbury, Zempilas envisaged a three-day festival with 100,000 in attendance each day. The new festival will focus on DJs and electronic based acts to keep costs lower.