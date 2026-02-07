Search
Arlo Parks is here to take you to ‘Heaven’

British musician Arlo Parks has shared new tune Heaven.

It’s the second release from their forthcoming third album Ambiguous Desire which will be out on the 3rd f April.

Parks began writing the song after being inspired by a bassline she heard at a rave in Los Angeles where Kelly Lee Owns was DJing. Like previous single 2SIDED, the track embraces deep dance music sounds, a notable change of style for the artist.

Over the past two years to create her new record, Arlo Parks dove head first into nocturnal spaces where she could be whoever she wanted. Parks drew inspiration from the queer hedonism of NYC’s Paradise Garage to the moody nocturnal British beats of The Streets and Burial, the glittering synth catharsis of LCD Soundsystem, and rooted house grooves of Theo Parrish, losing herself on the dancefloor. 

Since bursting on to the music scene with her 2018 Super Sad Generation EP, Parks has gone on to become one of the UK’s most praised musicians. She followed up her award wining 2018 debut album with 2023’s The Soft Machine. Arlo is also a featured writer on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter

The new album will feature twelve tunes. The track listing includes Blue Disco, Jetta, Get Go, Senses featuring Sampha, Heaven, Beams, South Seconds, Nightswimming, 2SIDED, Luck of Life, What If I Say It? and Floette.

