Arlo Parks shares new single ‘2Sided’ and announces upcoming album

British musician Arlo Parks has shared a new song and announced an album is on the way. The singer’s latest track is 2SIDED and it is the first taste of upcoming album Ambiguous Desire which will arrive on 3rd April.

The new record is a turning point for the artist who won the Mercury Music Prize for her debut 2021 debut Collapsed in Sunbeams.

Arlo Parks photographed by Joshua Gordon.

Over the past two years, Arlo Parks dove head first into nocturnal spaces where she could be whoever she wanted. Parks drew inspiration from the queer hedonism of NYC’s Paradise Garage to the moody nocturnal British beats of The Streets and Burial, the glittering synth catharsis of LCD Soundsystem, and rooted house grooves of Theo Parrish, losing herself on the dancefloor.

Ambiguous Desire is Parks at her most confident and experimental, supplanting live band sessions for modular synths, Ableton plugins and samplers that channel the frenetic, vibrant spaces she was immersed in, all while spotlighting the acclaimed poetry and lyricism she’s beloved for.

Reflecting on the making of the record, Parks shared that she took a different approach to her previous work.,

“I danced more than ever as I made this record, I made more friends than ever too, found myself in the weird underbelly of New York juke nights, unleashed, laughed and laughed and laughed. This record has desire at its center. Desire is a life force, it’s a wanting, a yearning, a momentum – we are all alive because there is something or someone we want – desire is an engine. But it is also mysterious, tangled, random, enlightening and HUMAN.”

First single 2SIDED arrived today with a video directed by filmmaker Molly Burdett.

Speaking about the single Arlo Parks shared, “At its core ‘2SIDED’ is about yearning and tension. It’s about being struck by a bolt of desire and building up the courage to put language to that feeling, to make it real.”

Since bursting on to the music scene with her 2018 Super Sad Generation EP, Parks has gone on to become one of the UK’s most praised musicians. She followed up her award wining 2018 debut album with 2023’s The Soft Machine. Arlo is also a featured writer on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter.

The new album will feature twelve tunes. The track listing includes Blue Disco, Jetta, Get Go, Senses featuring Sampha, Heaven, Beams, South Seconds, Nightswimming, 2SIDED, Luck of Life, What If I Say It? and Floette.