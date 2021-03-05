Around Australia street art murals are celebrating Mardi Gras

Five street art installations have appeared across Australia ahead of this weekend’s Mardi Gras celebrations including a new mural of Perth’s own Troye Sivan. The street art murals are popping up in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth and Melbourne, and highlight each city’s local ‘Rising Heroes’ from the queer community on Instagram.

Instagram has partnered with LGBTQ+ creators including musicians Troye Sivan and Cub Sport, Olympian Michelle Heyman, Indigenous drag performer Felicia Foxx, trans model AJ Clementine, comedian Jeff van de Zandt, and more to celebrate Mardi Gras 2021. The murals were created and installed by some of Australia’s top street artists.

The Troye Sivan mural was created by Jerome Davenport and can be found on the cnr of Charles Street and Newcastle Street in West Perth. The mural draws upon the theme for this year’s Mardi Gras celebrations which is ‘I Rise’.

The QR code included on each mural will take viewers to the ‘ Safe & Strong 2021 ’ Safety and Wellbeing Guide for the LGBTQ+ Community on Facebook and Instagram. The Guide was launched last week in partnership with Trans Pride Australia, Black Rainbow, ACON, Twenty10 and Minus18. Instagram’s ‘Rising Heroes’ Mardi Gras campaign also includes new in-app features to celebrate Mardi Gras and the LGBTQ+ community including rainbow hashtags, rainbow story rings, and a shared Mardi Gras story this Saturday 6 March which will showcase Mardi Gras posts from the people you follow.

Zaac d’Almeida, Strategic Partnership Manager for Instagram Australia said the company was pleased to bring a little bit of the Mardi Gras magic across the country.

“Queer creators on Instagram are a source of inspiration, entertainment, and support for Australians everywhere. We’re proud to honor these local ‘Rising Heroes’ in their home cities and spread the Mardi Gras sparkle across the country,” d’Almeida said. “Mardi Gras is about visibility and community, and these five murals celebrate the vibrant new generation of LGBTQ+ creators who embody these qualities every day.”

OIP Staff