‘Arrested Development’ & ‘Archer’ star Jessica Walter passes away aged 80

Tributes are pouring for US actress Jessica Walter, after her family broke the news today that she had passed away at the age of 80.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” Walter’s daughter Brooke Bowman revealed in a statement.

“A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.”

“While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

Perhaps best known for her roles in recent years as the quick-witted and callous divas Lucille Bluth (Arrested Development) and Mallory Archer (Archer), Walter enjoyed an extensive career.

Making her silver screen debut in 1964 alongside Warren Beatty and Jean Seberg in Robert Rossen’s Lilith, Walter has worked consistently in both film and television; including Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut Play Misty For Me, the Academy-award winning Grand Prix, as the Allosaurus Fran Sinclair in 90s sitcom Dinosaurs, and in the 2000s reboot of 90210.

Arrested Development co-star Ron Howard remembers Walter as a “brilliant, funny, intelligent and strong woman.”

“Thank you for a lifetime of laughs and for sharing your incredible talent on on show and with the world.”

