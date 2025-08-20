Art exhibition at Crown Towers brings HIV science and art together

A groundbreaking exhibition that merges science and fashion to raise awareness about medical research has arrived at Perth’s Crown Towers.



On display until Saturday, 31 August 2025, the HIV Unwrapped exhibition coincides with the return of major fashion fundraiser StyleAid.

Proudly supported by the Crown Pride Committee, the art installation is free to the public and

has been created in collaboration with leading researchers and fashion designers.

The display will include nine garments, each taking the traditional lab coat and creating an abstract piece of art reflecting an element of contemporary Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) research.

Crown Perth’s CEO Brian Pereira said hosting the exhibition at Crown Towers provides a unique opportunity for guests and visitors.



“The public will be able experience an exclusive exhibition in the heart of Crown’s vibrant entertainment and dining precinct, without an admission fee.”



This exhibition is a wonderful example of how art science and entertainment can come together to drive awareness and inclusion.”





WAAC CEO Dr Daniel Vujcich said HIV Unwrapped is more than an exhibition.



“We’re thrilled to partner with Crown Perth to bring this initiative to life and continue our mission to reduce stigma and improve health outcomes for people living with HIV.”

The exhibition follows the success of Crown’s expanding Pride Luncheon event, now in its seventh year in Perth.

The event brings together members of the business community to discuss and celebrate

workplace inclusion rather than just social celebration.



Tickets to this year’s Pride Luncheon are now on sale for the event on Friday 21 November.