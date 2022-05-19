Artists invited to apply for exciting new opportunity at PICA

PICA is calling for visual artists to apply for an exciting new opportunity.

The Judy Wheeler Commission is a new 10-year site-specific commissioning program established in memory of the late Judy Wheeler.

Throughout Wheeler’s life she was an enduring lover and supporter of the arts. For several years she funded Western Australia’s T.A.G. Hungerford literary award, and through her patronage of the visual arts she amassed a substantial collection of Australian prints and paintings.

Through the Judy Wheeler Commission, PICA’s ambition is to activate spaces that visitors enter and move through when they visit the PICA building, including its entrance lobby, foyer and stairwells.

PICA is committed to ensuring a diverse representation of artists across the 10 years of the program and strongly encourages applicants who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD), living with a disability, or part of the LGBTQIA+ community to apply.

This opportunity is open to all Australian based visual artists, at any stage of their career.

Applications are now open and close on 29 May 2022. For more information, head to PICA.org.au

