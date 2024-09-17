Arts Minister David Templeman announces his retirement

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook has praised the contributions of Arts Minister David Templeman who has announced he will not contest the 2025 state election.

Templeman was first elected to represent Mandurah in 2001. He served in Cabinet under Premier Alan Carpenter from 2006 to 2008, and under Premiers Mark McGowan and Roger Cook from 2017 onwards.

- Advertisement -

As Culture and the Arts Minister since 2017, Templeman has delivered major investment and support for the State’s cultural industries, including the $150 million Perth Concert Hall redevelopment, the $55 million Perth Cultural Centre redevelopment, overseeing construction of the WA Museum Boola Bardip, and driving work on the WA Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

Arts Minister David Templeman.

Premier Roger Cook thanked Templeman for the enthusiasm he brought to his responsibilities.

“David Templeman’s one-of-kind energy, enthusiasm, humour and theatrical style have become a mainstay of WA Parliament, and his presence will be missed across the chamber.

“There is no doubt that David is the most passionate Culture and the Arts Minister our State has ever seen, and he has turned his love of the arts into real support for WA’s cultural industries.” the Premier said.

“He will leave a significant legacy across the State, whether in major projects like the Perth Concert Hall redevelopment and the Perth Film Studios, or simply helping everyday Western Australians get involved in sport or the arts.

WA Premier Roger Cook.

“David has been a fierce advocate for Mandurah and the Peel region. His local community has always come first – from fighting for the Mandurah train line under the Gallop and Carpenter Governments, to securing the redevelopment of the Peel Health Campus, which will begin later this year.

“On behalf of the State Government, I want to thank David Templeman for his more than two decades of service to Western Australia.”

Templeman said he was proud of his achievements during his time in parliament.

“Representing the people of Mandurah has been one of the greatest honours of my life and I remain eternally grateful to them for granting me that privilege.

“I am particularly fortunate to have served a full Parliamentary life. I have been a member of Labor Governments led by Dr Geoff Gallop, Alan Carpenter, Mark McGowan and Roger Cook. During the nearly 24 years here I’ve served as Minister under three of those Premiers.

“Before entering Parliament I was a teacher and an entertainer. But my first love has always been the theatre, which is why I was particularly thrilled to have been the Minister for Culture and the Arts for the last eight years.” Minister Templeman.

Minister Templeman will remain in his position until the election in March 2025. He joins Attorney General John Quigley, leader in the senate Sue Ellery and several other prominent MPs who are retiring ahead at the end of this term of government.