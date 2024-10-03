Search
As Mpox cases surge in NSW people are being urged to get vaccinated

News

With mpox cases increasing, ACON – NSW’s leading LGBTQ health organisation – is urging our communities to get vaccinated to ensure protection from severe illness and hospitalisation and prevent future outbreaks.

Since June 2024, there have been over 400 mpox notifications in NSW.

ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse said it was vital that people who need to be vaccinated take action.

“People in our communities are at higher risk of acquiring mpox particularly sexually active gay and bisexual men and their partners, and gender diverse people who have sex with men. Our communities have a long history of doing what it takes to protect ourselves and our partners. Now is one of those times.

“Getting the mpox vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others against severe illness caused by the virus,” Woodhouse said. “Getting fully vaccinated against mpox is also important for those who are immuno-compromised, including people living with HIV.

“You need two doses of the mpox vaccine for the greatest benefit. Anyone who has only received one dose should get a second dose at least 28 days after the first. People who received their first dose in 2022 should prioritise completing their vaccinations now.” Woodhouse said.

Mpox is a viral infection that causes a rash, pimple-like lesions or sores in areas such as the genitals or anus. It spreads through close skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact. Some people experience mild fever, headache, fatigue, or swollen lymph nodes and mouth ulcers or rectal pain.

Woodhouse urged people to not hesitate in getting fully vaccinated against mpox.

“The majority of hospitalisations are among those who are unvaccinated or have only received one dose,” Woodhouse said.

“Getting the mpox vaccine is easy. It is free and you do not need a Medicare card to receive it. All vaccination appointments are private and confidential.

“We are hearing that some gay and bisexual men are waiting to get vaccinated when case numbers are higher. If you are sexually active and have not been received the mpox vaccine, now is the time.”

“Achieving high levels of vaccinations in the community will provide individual protection against mpox and help prevent the spread,” Woodhouse said.

“With mpox circulating in NSW, it’s important our communities keep vigilant for mpox symptoms and take measures to safeguard their health. Now is the time to protect yourself and others by getting vaccinated against mpox.”

Find out more from NSW Health.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

