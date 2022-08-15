Ásgeir prepares long anticipated fourth album ‘Time On My Hands’

On October 28, Ásgeir will release his long anticipated fourth album Time On My Hands via One Little Independent Records. Prior to release Ásgeir has shared the new single Limitless.

The track philosophizes on our individualist need to consume and the insignificance of our daily struggles in comparison to the scope of the wider universe. It asks the listener to allow themselves to see things from a different perspective, while spacey ambience is littered with satellite-like synth embellishments.

Time On My Hands sees Ásgeir in a state of self-reflection and experimentation, having spent much of the last few years in his home and in the studio deeply engrossed in writing, recording, translating and producing.

On this album he’s reportedly entered new realms of composition, sensitively layering acoustics with electronics and brass. As with some of his previous work, most notably 2017’s Afterglow and 2020’s Bury The Moon, Ásgeir “plays with euphoric and choral elements of electronic pop music while keeping a tight grasp on the introspective, vocal-lead style of the acoustica that made him famous.”

Take a listen to the new tune.

The track listing for the upcoming album comprises ten songs, Time On My Hands, Borderland, Snowblind, Vibrating Walls, Blue, Giantess, Like I Am, Waiting Room, Golden Hour and Limitless.

