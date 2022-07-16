Icelandic singer-songwriter Ásgeir releases new single ‘Snowblind’

As one of Iceland’s most successful exports, singer-songwriter Ásgeir has developed his own brand of textured, thoughtful brand of folk-pop.

On October 28, he’ll release his fourth album Time On My Hands via One Little Independent Records.

Alongside announcement Ásgeir has shared the glistening new single Snowblind, an icy electronic ballad where Ásgeir’s singular, pure voice weaves a narrative that recalls the sparse and dark roads of his Icelandic hometown.

Time On My Hands sees Ásgeir in a state of self-reflection and experimentation, having spent much of the last few years in his home and in the studio deeply engrossed in writing, recording, translating and producing.

On this album he’s entered new realms of composition, sensitively layering acoustics with electronics and brass. As with some of his previous work, most notably 2017’s Afterglow and 2020’s Bury The Moon, Ásgeir plays with euphoric and choral elements of electronic pop music while keeping a tight grasp on the introspective, vocal-lead style of the acoustica that made him famous.

Snowblind is out now.

Image: Anna Maggý

