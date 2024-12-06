Search
Ash Baroque returns with a new party called ‘Pig Root’

Culture

Performance artist Ash Baroque has announced a new party called Pig Root which will take place in mid-December.

The event is taking place at Old Habits on Aberdeen Street on Saturday 21st of December and is being stage by Baroque and his new production house dubbed Riot Poof.

Over the year’s Barique has been involved in some of Perth’s most outrageous events including Richard, Fandango, Bar Bitch Crew Art, Mother’s Milk and Brief Encounters.

Early bird, or rather Early Piggy, tickets are on sale now.

The party promises great DJs, unexpected performances, and prizes for the best dressed as the summer solstice is celebrated.

The performers and DJs haven’t been anounce dyet – but we’ve seen the line-up and it some of our favourite music selectors from Perth/Boorloo, Sydney/Gadigal and Melbourne/Naarn. Here’s hoping they play some Big Pig or Pigbag on the night.

oink oink, Babe is that you!

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

