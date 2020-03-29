ASHM forms national taskforce to respond to impact of COVID-19 on HIV

The Australasian Society for HIV, Viral Hepatitis and Sexual Health Medicine (ASHM) has announced the creation of a national taskforce to respond to the impact of COVID-19 on HIV, viral hepatitis and other blood-borne viruses (BBVs) in Australia.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, we’re likely to face critical challenges to the health system supporting people living with blood-borne viruses, across treatment, care, support and prevention” said ASHM CEO Alexis Apostolellis.
“The National Taskforce on BBVs and COVID-19 will lead Australia’s response to these challenges by providing consistent and evidence-based messaging to the BBV health workforce, sector partners and affected communities.”
ASHM’s taskforce will be led by Australia’s top HIV and blood-borne virus clinicians, epidemiologists and researchers, and will include:
“New data on the COVID-19 pandemic is emerging constantly, which creates a need for ongoing expert analysis and advice,” said Associate Professor Edwina Wright, who will lead the Taskforce as Chair.
“This taskforce will provide vital guidance and rapid analysis of that data, to ensure better outcomes for the health of people living with HIV and other blood borne viruses and their healthcare workforce.”
The National Taskforce on BBVs and COVID-19 will:
Provide expert guidance on the prevention of COVID-19 in healthcare settings
Provide guidance on the delivery and streamlining of clinical care to patients living with BBVs
ASHM CEO Alexis Apostolellis highlighted that people living with HIV often face barriers to accessing healthcare and the COVID-19 situation means people will need additional support.
“Even at the best of times, people affected by HIV and viral hepatitis face multiple barriers to accessing basic healthcare. We are expecting Australia’s healthcare system to come under significant strain during this epidemic, and that is precisely the time to support our workforce and their patient populations.” Apostolellis said.
Source: Media Release.
Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our
GoFundMe campaign.