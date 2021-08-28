Australia decides will return in 2022 to pick Australia’s Eurovision entry

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

SBS and production partner Blink TV have announced Eurovision – Australia Decides will return to the Gold Coast in February 2022, giving Australians another chance to choose who will represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Italy.

Eurovision – Australia Decides will be presented at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 February.

Hosted by comedian Joel Creasey and music buff Myf Warhurst the event will showcase the best of Australian music and talent. Australians are encouraged to vote for their favourite artist and song to represent the nation on the world’s biggest stage. The winner will be revealed during the Live TV Final which will be broadcast exclusively on SBS on Saturday 26 February.

The competition will decide who follows in the footsteps of Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Isiah Fairbrace, Kate Miller-Heidke, Montaigne and Dami Im.

SBS Director of Television and Online Content, Marshall Heald said the broadcaster was proud to present a platform to showcase Australia’s talented songwriters.

“Australia is home to so many talented artists and songwriters, and SBS is proud to provide this international platform for our nation’s incredibly diverse music community. Eurovision – Australia Decides is a unique opportunity for established and undiscovered songwriters to show us what they’ve got and for a suite of Australian artists to bring these songs to life on stage in February. It’s over to you Australia – let’s give Europe our best!”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the event would give people another reason to visit Queensland.

“Hosting Eurovision – Australia Decides on the Gold Coast is a wonderful opportunity to show Australia and the world our world-class event hosting capabilities in one of our most spectacular tourism destinations. We’ve previously seen avid Eurovision fans flock to the Gold Coast for this event and we look forward to welcoming them again in February 2022.”

Songwriters have their chance of sending a tune to Eurovision

From pop to hip hop, opera to electro and everything in between, SBS is calling on a range of songs and songwriters to submit an original composition as part of the national selection process via their website.

The song portal, supported by APRA AMCOS, which represents over 100,000 Australasian songwriters, composers and music publishers, is now open for submissions until 26 September 2021. There are no restrictions on the number of songs composers and songwriters, both published and unpublished can submit.

Songs will be shortlisted and announced later this year, along with the ten Australian artists set to compete for their shot to represent Australia on the world’s biggest stage. Then it’s up to the Australian public and a Jury to decide who will take the stage at the 66th Eurovision Song Contest to compete for Eurovision glory.

Eurovision – Australia Decides 2022 airs live and exclusively on SBS on Saturday 26 February.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.