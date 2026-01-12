Search
Australia shows support for police hero Inspector Amy Scott

News

Australians have come out in force to show their support for Inspector Amy Scott in her time of need.

Inspector Scott was declared a police hero when she responded to the Bondi Junction massacre in April 2024. Working on her own Inspector Scott ran into danger and confronted knife-wielding attacker Joel Cauchi who had already murdered six people and injured twelve others.

Inspector Scott fired three shots, fatally wounding Cauchi. Her actions later credited with saving lives. Scott also worked to deliver first aid to Cauchi in the aftermath of the shooting.

Now the officer has shared that she’s been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, and a third party has launched an appeal to support her and her young family.

Inspector Amy Scott and her family.

On the Police Legacy page a new appeal has been launched to help Inspector Scott and her family at their most difficult time.

“Our beautiful friend and colleague, Inspector Amy Scott, has recently been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer,” the Amy Scott Appeal reads. Friends of the officer had to hoped to raise $25,000 in assistance.

Within a few hours though Australians showed their generosity and the amount raised is now over $193,000.

They said the devoted wife and mother of two had a tough road ahead.

“Amy is widely known as selfless, compassionate, and one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She is every bit the remarkable human you would think. She is fiercely independent and the first to champion others.” the appeal reads.

“Whilst she is being well supported by her family, friends and colleagues, Amy has a long uphill battle ahead to beat this insidious disease. Amy now needs the strength, compassion, and support of her community.

“This is a powerful reminder that even our strongest people are human, and this fundraiser has been created to ease the financial burden for Amy and her family during this incredibly challenging time.”

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said he was devastated to hear the news about Inspector Scott, while Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said all of the NSW police force was behind the colleague.

