Leigh Andrew Hill
Australian drag legend Maxi Shield dead at 51

Culture

Tributes are pouring for Sydney drag performer Maxi Shield, who has sadly passed away at the age of 51.

Shield, also known as Kristopher Elliot, had recently shared the journey of her cancer diagnosis, detailing to fans that she had been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

Maxi found international stardom as a breakout star on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and has been a stalwart of the Aussie entertainment scene for years.

Dillon Shaw of Sydney LGBTIQA+ venue, Universal, shared a statement in the wake of Maxi’s death.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of our beloved Maxi Shield’s passing.”

“Maxi was a big personality with a heart of gold. I’m heartbroken that the world won’t get to see this legend light up a stage again, and that I won’t get to share another giggle over lunch with my friend.”

“Her love, her humour, and her impact live on through the incredible Sydney talent she directly influenced, and through the scene she helped shape with such passion.”

The drag and wider LGBTIQA+ communities are also sharing fond memories of Maxi across social media.

“The girl with the biggest boobs and heart in the biz. Fly high Maxine. We love you so much,” wrote fellow Sydney queen and Drag Race star Hannah Conda.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season one winner Kita Mean also shared a touching tribute.

More to come.

