Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Drag star Maxi Shield shares cancer diagnosis

Community

Much loved Sydney drag star Maxi Shield has shared an update on their health revealing their starting chemotherapy and radiotherapy cancer treatments.

While many know Maxi from her appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, she’s been entertaining audiences for decades. Maxi fell ill during the recent run of Fountain Lakes in Lockdown: A Drag Parody during its run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and local performer Jarryd Pain stepped in as a last minute replacement.

- Advertisement -

Now in an emotional video posted to Instagram Maxi has shared that after doctors ran a series of tests they’ve been diagnosed that a swelling on their neck is cancer.

The performer thanked the community for the overwhelming showing of love their expressed since news of their illness was made public, and said that while they remained positive, it was an emotional journey.

“The last couple of weeks have been really a bit tough.” Maxi said, sharing that the medical tests had confirmed that the swelling on the side of their neck was cancerous tumour.

The road ahead involved three weeks of chemotherapy, and then seven weeks of a mix of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Maxi said there was an 80 per cent chance that they’d be back to high kicks and backflips (like they never used to do) in no time.

When Maxi fell ill friends launched a fundraiser to help them through this period where they will not be able to work. So far its raised over $22,000.

We wish Maxi as swift recovery and best wishes!

Latest

News

Anti-trans campaigner Graham Linehan arrested in London

0
The writer is now out on bail but has been told to stay off X.
Culture

We’re loving the cast for ‘100 Nights of Hero’

0
Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corrin, Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones, Charli XCX, Varada Sethu, appear alongside Maika Monroe, Amir El-Masry and Australian actor Markella Oakley-Green.
Culture

‘Heathers The Musical’ is touring around Australia in 2026

0
Grab your croquet mallet! This award-winning musical based on the classic 1989 film is coming to Australian stages next year.
Culture

Revelation Film Festival calls for entries for 2026 program

0
Submissions for 2026 are open to any genre, subject, nation of origin or duration - it's all on the table!

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Anti-trans campaigner Graham Linehan arrested in London

0
The writer is now out on bail but has been told to stay off X.
Culture

We’re loving the cast for ‘100 Nights of Hero’

0
Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corrin, Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones, Charli XCX, Varada Sethu, appear alongside Maika Monroe, Amir El-Masry and Australian actor Markella Oakley-Green.
Culture

‘Heathers The Musical’ is touring around Australia in 2026

0
Grab your croquet mallet! This award-winning musical based on the classic 1989 film is coming to Australian stages next year.
Culture

Revelation Film Festival calls for entries for 2026 program

0
Submissions for 2026 are open to any genre, subject, nation of origin or duration - it's all on the table!
Lifestyle

‘Muster Dogs’: ABC’s most adorable series set to return

0
After fetching a 2025 Logie Award for Best Structured Reality Program, Muster Dogs is set to return with two new series.

Anti-trans campaigner Graham Linehan arrested in London

OUTinPerth -
The writer is now out on bail but has been told to stay off X.
Read more

We’re loving the cast for ‘100 Nights of Hero’

OUTinPerth -
Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corrin, Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones, Charli XCX, Varada Sethu, appear alongside Maika Monroe, Amir El-Masry and Australian actor Markella Oakley-Green.
Read more

‘Heathers The Musical’ is touring around Australia in 2026

OUTinPerth -
Grab your croquet mallet! This award-winning musical based on the classic 1989 film is coming to Australian stages next year.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture