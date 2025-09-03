Drag star Maxi Shield shares cancer diagnosis

Much loved Sydney drag star Maxi Shield has shared an update on their health revealing their starting chemotherapy and radiotherapy cancer treatments.

While many know Maxi from her appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, she’s been entertaining audiences for decades. Maxi fell ill during the recent run of Fountain Lakes in Lockdown: A Drag Parody during its run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and local performer Jarryd Pain stepped in as a last minute replacement.

Now in an emotional video posted to Instagram Maxi has shared that after doctors ran a series of tests they’ve been diagnosed that a swelling on their neck is cancer.

The performer thanked the community for the overwhelming showing of love their expressed since news of their illness was made public, and said that while they remained positive, it was an emotional journey.

“The last couple of weeks have been really a bit tough.” Maxi said, sharing that the medical tests had confirmed that the swelling on the side of their neck was cancerous tumour.

The road ahead involved three weeks of chemotherapy, and then seven weeks of a mix of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Maxi said there was an 80 per cent chance that they’d be back to high kicks and backflips (like they never used to do) in no time.

When Maxi fell ill friends launched a fundraiser to help them through this period where they will not be able to work. So far its raised over $22,000.

We wish Maxi as swift recovery and best wishes!