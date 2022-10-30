Australia’s Socceroos speak out about human rights in Qatar

This week Australia’s national soccer team, The Socceroos, became the first FIFA World Cup team to release a collective statement highlighting Qatar’s human rights record.

Just weeks out from the World Cup, there has been an increased focus on the country’s treatment of foreign workers, women, and LGBTIQA+ people.

In the video the Socceroos called for an “effective remedy” for migrant workers and the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

Sixteen players from the team delivered the statement, but it has been supported by the entire team.

The statement was welcomed by LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who staged a protest in Qatar earlier this week.

Tatchell told OUTinPerth that it was great to see Australia’s national soccer team adding their voice to those concerned about human rights.

“I applaud the decision of the Socceroos to speak out, they have led the way. I hope other national teams will follow their example by making public statements against human rights violations in Qatar.

“I’m also urging national team captains to devote just 30 seconds of the post-match press conferences to call for universal human rights in Qatar.” Tatchell said.

Tatchell has faced criticism for his protest, which saw him briefly questioned by police and state security officers in the gulf nation.

Organisers of the World Cup have formally responded to the team’s video saying that “no country was perfect” when it came to human rights and worker safety.

“We have committed every effort to ensuring that this World Cup has had a transformative impact on improving lives, especially for those involved in constructing the competition and non-competition venues we’re responsible for,” a spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said.

“Protecting the health, safety, security and dignity of every worker contributing to this World Cup is our priority.”

“The Qatari government’s labour reforms are acknowledged by the ILO, ITUC and numerous human rights organisations as the benchmark in the region,” the spokesperson said.

Dr Nass Mohamed, who is from Qatar and now based in San Francisco, said Tatchell had been in touch with him and other members of the local LGBT community.

“Peter has been helpful to us by speaking up about the cause and connecting us to journalist but has completely disregarded our opinion when he showed up in Qatar.” Dr Nass said on Instagram. Saying that local rights advocates need to be consulted about what is going to be the most effective way of drawing attention to challenges in the country.

Dr Nass said the message that LGBT people were tolerated in Qatar was a false marketing message.

“We are not tolerated, and it is very important to set the record correct.” he said referring to a recently released report from Human Rights Watch.

