Author and satirist David Sedaris returns to tour Australia in 2027

Celebrated author, humorist and brother to Amy, David Sedaris is returning to tour Australia in 2027.

An Evening With David Sedaris promises to be “better than therapy”, with Sedaris bringing a life-affirming, joyful experience to venues across the country.

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Sedaris’s new essay collection, The Land and Its People, reflect on what it meants to be a foreigner, a brother and a lifelong friend, as he takes on the role of caretaker as his partner Hugh undergoes hip-replacement surgery.

Equal parts tender and devastating, the essays embody Sedaris’s writing style – you’ll laugh until you feel guilty, and then laugh again.

Sedaris is regular contributor to The New Yorker, and over the course of his career Sedaris has penned many collections of personal essays including Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls and Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), A Carnival of Snackery, and The Best of Me – with ten million copies of his books published in 25 languages.

During An Evening With David Sedaris, audiences will hear brand new essays and diary entries read live on stage, participate in a live Q&A and meet David for a book signing.

And why does Sedaris keep coming back down under? “I love the airports of Australia,” he says.



“Security wise, they’re like stepping into a time machine and coming out in 1975. No one yells at you, you get to keep your shoes on. It’s heaven.”

David Sedaris is touring Australia and New Zealand from 14 – 28 January. For more, head to comedy.com.au

Featured image: Anne Fishbein