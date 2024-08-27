Author Jon Doust on being offended by library books

On Monday night Albany City Council faced a Special Electors Meeting brought on by local activist group Keep Children Safe Albany, which is fronted by former One Nation candidate Michelle Kinsella.

For over 90 minutes a succession of local residents shared their wide variety of opinions on whether certain sex education books and graphic novels should be removed from the city’s library or given restricted access. Concerns were voiced about local youths being exposed to twerking workshops.

With a tight four minutes to state their views, one by one 27 local residents stood before the council. Many of them spoke eloquently, but one stood out from the crowd.

Acclaimed author Jon Doust, who lives in the local community, had this to say.

Jon Doust, Spencer Park, on the cusp of Yakamia.

Menang Noongar, past, present, future, respect.

The older I get, the more easily I am offended.

I am offended by some in this place for their inability to recognize the importance of the Yakamia forest.

Offended by the Department of Communities inability to recognize the importance of the Paddy Coyne complex to the Menang Community.

I was offended by the pamphlet handed out by Michelle Kinsella at the council meeting earlier in the year … I had no idea such books were available in the library.

The books she referred to are not books that I would take out. They are not books I would have given to my son, or would give to his son, our grandson.

But I defend the right of others to have access to them.

I defend the right of the library staff to determine what books they hold in the library. I have faith in the library staff. I trust them.

There are many books in the library that offend me: books claiming to reveal how to become wealthy, famous; how to become wise; how to achieve happiness.

Books on dietary fads and real estate. They all offend me.

When I walk by those isles, I walk on. I don’t stop, nor tarry.

There are also many books in the library with passages that offend me, including books written by people I know, respect, even love …

It’s not just the library, there are items in local pharmacies and supermarkets that offend me. Items claiming to make you younger, healthier, fitter, cleaner, to save your skin, your eyesight, to help you develop muscles.

I am offended by Albany Moan and Groan on Facebook.

In the raising of young we all have a duty of care. The parents, of course, the primary responsibility, but also siblings, uncles, aunties, godfathers, godmothers, educators, neighbours, friends.

We all have a duty of care.

Our son, when he lived with us, was not censored – what he read, what he watched.

Our house was a sanctuary, a place of learning, nurturing; of conversation, sharing, revealing. Honesty.

He is now 42, a father and a consistent man, a sensible and prudent man; a good man, and a man with an intense, committed and high standard of morality.

He knows the difference between right and wrong; between good and bad

He was raised uncensored, to respect difference, diversity, and to be polite, considerate, and inclusive.

In short, to be for others, how he would have them be for him.

Vive La biblio-tèque!

Long live our Albany Library.