Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Authorities reveal adult film star Colton Ford died while hiking

News

Californian authorities have revealed that adult film star Colton Ford died while on a hiking trip. The cause of his death has not been revealed but police say no foul play was suspected.

Authorities found Ford’s body on Monday night after friends raised concern when he did not return from a hiking trip the previous day. He was hiking on the Goats Trails in Palm Springs.

- Advertisement -

Colton ford was the stage name for Glenn Soukesian who came to prominence as a gay adult film star in his 40s. He later launched a music career.

Ford was the cover star of OUTinPerth’s March 2011 edition, and spoke to journalist Benn Dorrington about his career journey.

Music was Ford’s first love, and he worked alongside some big producers and had a record contract in the 1980s. Despite is hard work nothing materialised.

It was only after he found success in the adult film industry in his 40’s that Ford was able to start releasing music thanks to newly found fame.

As well as branching out into music, Ford got into acting appearing the gay themed TV series The Laird and also appearing in several stage productions.

Latest

News

Study shows over 80% of people in Morocco reject LGBT people

0
The survey found only around 2.5% of people show any signs of acceptance.
News

Florida teacher fired because she used student’s preferred name

0
The 17-year-old's parent accused the school's staff of deliberately targeting her child and making them transition and be gay.
News

US judge orders Trump administration to bring back gay asylum seeker unfairly deported

0
The man was illegally sent to Mexico and is now in Guatemala.
News

19-year-old lesbian Kady Grass attacked in Illinois McDonalds

0
People are now asking why prosecutors have not included hate crime charges against the alleged offenders.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Study shows over 80% of people in Morocco reject LGBT people

0
The survey found only around 2.5% of people show any signs of acceptance.
News

Florida teacher fired because she used student’s preferred name

0
The 17-year-old's parent accused the school's staff of deliberately targeting her child and making them transition and be gay.
News

US judge orders Trump administration to bring back gay asylum seeker unfairly deported

0
The man was illegally sent to Mexico and is now in Guatemala.
News

19-year-old lesbian Kady Grass attacked in Illinois McDonalds

0
People are now asking why prosecutors have not included hate crime charges against the alleged offenders.
History

On This Gay Day | Oscar Wilde was found guilty of gross indecency

0
At the time Wilde was at the height of his career.

Study shows over 80% of people in Morocco reject LGBT people

Graeme Watson -
The survey found only around 2.5% of people show any signs of acceptance.
Read more

Florida teacher fired because she used student’s preferred name

Graeme Watson -
The 17-year-old's parent accused the school's staff of deliberately targeting her child and making them transition and be gay.
Read more

US judge orders Trump administration to bring back gay asylum seeker unfairly deported

OUTinPerth -
The man was illegally sent to Mexico and is now in Guatemala.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture