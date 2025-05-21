Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Colton Ford, the adult film star turned singer, has died aged 62

News

Adult film star and singer Colton Ford has died aged 62. No cause of death has been announced.

Colton ford was the stage name for Glenn Soukesian who came to prominence as a gay adult film star in his 40s. He later launched a music career.

Ford was the cover star of OUTinPerth’s March 2011 edition, and spoke to journalist Benn Dorrington about his career journey.

Music was Ford’s first love, and he worked alongside some big producers and had a record contract in the 1980s. Despite is hard work nothing materialised.

It was only after he found success in the adult film industry in his 40’s that Ford was able to start releasing music thanks to newly found fame.

As well as branching out into music, Ford got into acting appearing the gay themed TV series The Laird and also appearing in several stage productions.

Katie Noonan will celebrate Jeff Buckley's 'Grace' album on a national tour

Graeme Watson
Her trip around Australia will begin in Perth this September.
New data shows Western Australians are increasingly stressed

Graeme Watson
Startling new data has been presented at the National Suicide Prevention Conference in Perth.
Liberal Tim Wilson claims victory in Goldstein again

OUTinPerth
The final count has given him a winning margin of 128 votes.
