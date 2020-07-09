Authorities searching for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, reported missing

Actor Naya Rivera has been reported missing, with Californian authorities revealing her 4-year-old was found unattended on a boat in Lake Piru.

NBC have reported that a search has begun for the Glee star, after she failed to return a hire boat on Wednesday.

Ventura County Sheriff Department Captain Eric Buschow told media that the young child was unharmed.

“He is in good health,” Buschow said, “The family is going through a very traumatic time right now.”

US media reports claim Rivera had rented the small boat for some swimming. While her son was found wearing a life vest, authorities are concerned Rivera was not, with one vest remaining on the craft.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.