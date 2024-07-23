Search
Authors, illustrators and creatives come together for Scribblers 2024 program

Culture

FORM are bringing together an outstanding lineup of best-selling authors and storytellers for a celebration in Perth’s Cathedral Square Precinct.

The precinct will be invigorated as the Scribblers ‘Rebels and Dreamers’ program comes to life in the heart of our city.

This year’s remarkable roster includes multi award-winning talent Kalynn Bayron (Cinderella is Dead, This Poison Heart), Sheena Dempsey (Pablo and Splash) and Justin Somper, known for the Vampirates series.

Joining these international stars will be interstate icons including Kokomini man Graham Akhurst (Borderland), Sally Rippin, Danny Katz, Mitch Vane and the legendary Morris Glietzman.

Of course, local legends will also be joining in the celebrations, with Australian-Sudanese writer and Editor in Chief at Gestalt Comics Yuot A. Alaak, Wolfgang Bylsma, Peter Cheong and many more featuring in the program.

“We’ve curated diverse immersive sessions with an incredible lineup of much-loved storytellers designed to engage students with Australian Curriculum content for English and The Arts, the general capabilities and cross-curriculum priorities,” says FORM’s Strategic Creative Learning Manager Laura Motherway.

“And, for the first time, FORM is drawing upon the data-driven success of Scribblers’ sibling Creative Learning program, FORM’s Creative Schools, to incorporate its pedagogy into Scribblers.”

“We’re just getting started, so make sure you keep an eye out for the full Scribblers Family Festival Program, a wonderful free weekend of fun for the entire family at Perth’s Cathedral Square Precinct, 26 – 27 October 2024.”

FORM CEO Tabitha McMullan says this is an unmissable opportunity to inspire students and family with the world’s leading creatives in this space.

“We are always blown away by the transformative experience that occurs when young people get the chance to meet their creative heroes in person, and the enduring impact this can have on their lives.”

Scribblers runs from 23 – 28 October. Scribbler Schools Program is now live at scribblersfestival.com.au. 

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture