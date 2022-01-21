Award-winning podcast ‘Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson’ gets second season

US broadcaster ABC News have revealed there will be a second season of their podcast from Emmy award-winning journalist LZ Granderson.

The second season comes on the heels of a successful first season, recently selected by Spotify as one of the Best New Podcasts of 2021 and by GLAAD to receive a Special Recognition Award at their upcoming Media Awards.

Granderson was inducted into the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association Hall of Fame and his TED Talk, Myth of the Gay Agenda, has more than 1.7 million views.

Granderson received recognition for his work from major LGBTQ+ organizations in the nation, including the Human Rights Campaign, GLSEN and GLAAD. The Advocate, the nation’s most prominent and oldest LGBTQ+ magazine, frequently includes him as one of the 50 most influential LGBTQ voices in media.

In season two, Granderson explores timely topics that impact the LGBTQ+ community, ranging from queer friendships, body positivity, non-monogamy, religion, parenting and on-screen representation.

Granderson speaks with celebrity guests who help the community celebrate and cope, including award-winning actress Ariana DeBose; GRAMMY winners Jody Watley, Stephanie Mills and DJ Tracy Young; TikTok sensation The Old Gays; New York Times best-selling authors Dan Savage, Rob Bell and Chasten Buttigieg; actor Daniel Franzese; celebrity fitness trainer Shaun T; and Ts Madison, reality TV star.

In addition, Granderson speaks with experts who break down the latest research and information regarding these issues.

Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson is available for free on major listening platforms.

