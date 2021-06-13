Human rights expert Professor Baden Offord in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Emeritus Professor Baden Offord has been named an Officer of the Order of Australia in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Professor Offord’s citation describes the honour as being for distinguished service to tertiary education in the field of human rights, social justice, and cultural diversity.

From 2015 until 2020 Professor Offord was the Director for the Centre for Human rights and Curtin University, he also served as the Convener of the LGBTIQ Research Network in 2016 and was the founder of the university’s Annual Human Rights Lecture.

In 2021 Offord took up the role of Emeritus Professor at Southern Cross University, where he previously served as Professor of Cultural Studies and Human Rights.

Among his many publications are studies on suicide prevention, works on human rights and LGBTI rights within the human rights framework.

With his work internationally recognised Professor Offord has held visiting positions at The University of Barcelona, La Trobe University, the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University and Rajghat Education Centre, Varanasi. In 2010-2011 he held the Chair (Visiting Professor) in Australian Studies, Centre for Pacific Studies and American Studies, The University of Tokyo.

Professor Offord is just one of many well known names who have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday honours.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.