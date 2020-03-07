Bakers Daughter returns to Perth for a special show

Singer Alyce Platt will return to Perth as her musical alter-ego Bakers Daughter later this month to headline a fundraising show for locally-based charity, Painted Dog Conservation Inc.

Returning just weeks after her successful shows at Fringe Festival, the singer-songwriter, musician and actor struck up a connection with the conservation group whilst in Perth.

Together they decided to put on a special, one-off Bakers Daughter show to raise funds and support the frontline conservation work the group does in Africa.

Well known by Australian audiences for her roles on iconic TV shows such as Sons and Daughters, Sale of the Century and Neighbours, Platt’s true passion is in her music.

As Bakers Daughter she presents her original music and artistic pursuits through the lens of a successful indie-pop artist who is highly regarded by her peers and critics alike.

Appearing with Bakers Daughter will be Dion Hirini, who has played with the likes of Vika And Linda and Debra Byrne.

The fundraiser will be held at The Sewing Room on Friday March 27 from 7pm to 10pm with tickets on sale via Moshtix. The Sewing Room is located in a restored basement on Wolf Lane, just off Murray Street in the heart of the city.

OIP Staff