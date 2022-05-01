Bananarama to mark 40th anniversary with new album ‘Masquerade’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Pop duo Bananarama will mark their 40th anniversary with a new album this July. Masquerade will be the 12th record in the band’s long career.

Favourite, the first track from the album is available now on iTunes. The song is written by Alice Dallin-Walker, who is band member Sara Dallin’s daughter, and Oscar Scheller, who has previously released music under his first name. Alice also provided background vocals on the track.

The song is produced by Ian Masterson who has previously worked with everyone from Dannii Minogue to Geri Halliwell, Sheena Easton, Atomic Kitten, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Kylie Minogue.

The new album will have eleven tracks, alongside Favourite fans will find Stay Wild, Velvet Lies, Masquerade, Running With The Night, Bad Love, Let’s Go Outside, Brand New, Need a Little More Time, Forever Young and Waiting for the Sun to Shine.

Childhood friends Keren Woodward and Saras Dallin formed the band in 1980 when they met up with Siobhan Fahey. The topped the charts around the world with hits including Venus, I Want You Back, Love in the First Degree, Cruel Summer, Shy Boy and many more.

Fahey left the group at the height of their fame to form Shakespear’s Sister, and Bananarama continued having hits with replacement Banana Jacqui O’Sullivan. In 1991 they reduced their numbers becoming a duo and have continued making music ever since.

The band’s very first single Aie a Mwana, which was sung in Swahili, was released in 1981. It was not a big hit, scraping into the British charts at number 92. They found success though with their follow up Tain’t What You Do (It’s the Way That You Do It) which was a collaboration with Fun Boy Three.

The band had a steady stream of hits throughout the 1980’s and have built up a dedicated fanbase who’ve enjoyed the bands subsequent albums and live shows. The band’s last album In Stereo was released in 2019.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaignmanic street preachers