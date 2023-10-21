Basil Zempilas re-elected as Lord Mayor of Perth

Basil Zempilas has been re-elected as the Lord Mayor of Perth.

The final results are yet to be formally announced by the Australian Electoral Commission, but The West Australian has revealed that it was clear Zempilas would be the winner after more than two thirds of the votes fell in his favour.

Sources have told the newspaper that of 5,825 votes received 3264 had gone to the current Lord Mayor, while challenger Sandie Anghie had garnered 2,106 votes. A third contender Will Leyland only drew a few hundred votes of support.

“I had a formidable opponent against me who was very well resourced and very well connected and also a very energetic young candidate as well who performed admirably,” Zempilas said. “So, it wasn’t just a case of turning up to win.”

Zemplias said he was proud of his record of achievement over the last two years. The Lord Mayor and his fellow officers took office after the previous council had been removed by the state government following concerns about its operations. From 2018 until 2020 the council was run by three government appointed commissioners.

“I was going to be judged on my performance, on my record and what I could still offer the City of Perth.

“I am thrilled that the ratepayers have recognised I am the right person for that job.” Zempilas told The West Australian.

Days into his first term Zempilas found himself in hot water when he made insulting comments about transgender women while undertaking one of his other roles in the media. In the lead up to being elected Zempilas had argued he could maintain his work as a breakfast radio announcer on 6PR and commitments as a sports presenter on Chanel 7.

The situation got worse when during his apology for the comments, he attempted to explain his actions by saying he’d momentarily forgotten he was the now the Lord Mayor.

In the wake of the controversy Zempilas undertook training took have a better understanding of diversity issues and the LGBTIQA+ communities. He also met with community groups and individuals and issued multiple apologies.

During his first term the council established an LGBTIQA+ advisory group, published an extensive plan for LGBTIQA+ inclusion and increased funding for Pride WA and the annual Pride Festival. Throughout his term Zempilas has almost without exception spoken in favour of increased support for the LGBTIQA+ communities and has attended a wide range of community events.

Zempilas said Perth is about to enter an exciting new era with Edith Cowan University’s city campus due to open in 2026, the redevelopment of the Carilion Centre and the completion of Elizabeth Quay in the near future.

The City of Perth has announced the winners of the four council positions will be declared on Sunday.

OIP Staff

