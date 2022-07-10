Basketball star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia

US basketball star Brittney Griner has appeared in a Russian court pleading guilty to drug possession charges.

She now faces up to 10 years in a Russian prison and has appealed to US President Joe Biden to make representations to the Russian government pleading for clemency.

Appearing in court earlier this week the Olympian told the judge that she was pleaded guilty, but had not intended to break the law.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.

“I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare.”

The case will return to court on 14th July.

The 31-year-old player, who is a part of the LGBTIQA+ communities, was detained in Mid-February after Russian authorities alleged she had been found with vape cartridges contained hashish oil.

Letter to President Joe Biden

Griner has written to US President Joe Biden sharing her fear that she may be left in a Russian prison forever.

Griner’s representatives shared sections of the letter she wrote to US President Joe Biden with The Guardian.

“I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner said. “I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home.”

The letter was delivered to the US President on American Independence Day and included references to her father’s service in the US Marine Corps, which included two tours of Vietnam.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those men who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” an excerpt read. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

The US President, and Vice President Kamala Harris, have both been in contact with Griner’s wife Cherelle, saying they are working to ensure Griner is released from the intolerable conditions of the Russian prison system.

In a statement The White House confirmed that President Biden had been in touch with Griner’s family.

“The President offered his support to Cherelle and Brittney’s family, and he committed to ensuring they are provided with all possible assistance while his administration pursues every avenue to bring Brittney home.” the statement said.

Griner may be able to apply for clemency

Earlier in the week Russian officials voiced their disagreement about how the US government was portraying Griner’s case.

The US lists her as being “wrongfully detained”, a descriptor that Russian officials say does not stack up to criticism.

“Attempts to present her case as though the American woman was illegally detained do not stand up to criticism.” a Russian spokes person told the media.

They highlighted that first the court must make it’s ruling, but once that was completed Griner would be able to appeal the decision, or alternatively ask the judge for clemency.

Critics of the Russian legal system have highlighted that drug possession cases in Russia almost always result in a guily conviction, and under the country’s legal system even if a person is found not be not guilty, the decision can be challenged by prosecutors.

OIP Staff

