Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ biopic revealed in visually stunning trailer

Director Baz Lurhann has revealed the trailer for his upcoming biopic of Elvis Presley.

The director has a history of creating visually stunning films that meld together film and music, his previous works include Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet, The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge and Australia.

Take a look at Elvis.

The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, while Oscar winner Tom Hanks plays mentor and manger Colonel Tom Parker.

The film explores the life and music of Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Parker. The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Starring alongside Hanks and Butler, award-winning theatre actress Helen Thomson (Top of the Lake: China Girl, Rake) plays Elvis’s mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh (Moulin Rouge! Breath, Hacksaw Ridge) portrays Elvis’s father, Vernon, and DeJonge (The Visit, Stray Dolls) plays Priscilla.

Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Xavier Samuel and Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee also appear in the movie, alongside Dacre Montgomery, Leon Ford, Kate Mulvany, Gareth Davies, Charles Grounds, Josh McConville, and Adam Dunn.

To play additional iconic musical artists in the film, Luhrmann cast singer/songwriter Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, model Alton Mason as Little Richard, Austin, Texas native Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup, and artist Shonka Dukureh as Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton.

Principal photography on “Elvis” took place in Queensland, the film is scheduled to be released in Australian cinemas on June 23, 2022.

