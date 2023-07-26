BBC apologise for sports reporter’s question about player’s sexuality

The BBC has apologised after one of their reporters asked a question in a media conference that raised a lot of eyebrows from other people in the media.

A BBC World Service reporter has been slammed for asking the Moroccan Women’s Football team about their sexuality.

Morrocco’s captain Ghizane Chebbak was speaking at a media conference ahead of their clash against Germany when the reporter asked a question about the team’s thoughts on marriage equality.

“We know that gay marriage is illegal (in Morocco), are there any gay players in the team, and what is it like for them,” the reporter asked.

Homosexuality is illegal in Morrocco and punishable for three to five years imprisonment, and the journalist has been slammed for asking a question that could have potentially put players in danger. A FIFA moderator shut down the line of questioning saying the media conference was for talking about sport not politics.

On Tuesday a spokesperson for Britain’s national broadcaster offered an apology.

“We recognise that the question was inappropriate. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress.” the spokesperson said.

After the media conference several sports journalists raised concern over the approach from the reporter.

“One reporter here asked directly if there are gay players on the Moroccan squad, given same-sex relationships are illegal in Morocco. From a harm reduction perspective, this is not an appropriate question for a player and would have endangered the players themselves.” The Athletic writer Steph Yang posted to social media platform Twitter.

“We are obviously going to talk about the intersection of politics and sports at this World Cup, and it’s vital to do so.

“But we should take care that our questions don’t cause further harm to those impacted by those very politics.” Yang said.

SHireen Ahmed from CBC in Canada also raised concern about the question.

“The reporter was completely out of line. Harm reduction matters and posing the question to the captain or coach was unnecessary. The question was waved off by a FIFA media officer moderating but it shouldn’t have been asked,” Ahmed said.

Morrocco is the first Arab country to qualify for the Women’s World Cup. Morrocco is a predominately Muslim nation. Defender Nouhaila Benzina will make history as the first player to take to the field in a top-level game wearing a Hijab.

