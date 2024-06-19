Beau Lamarre-Condon case briefly returns to court

Prosecutors working on the double murder case filed against NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon returned to court on Tuesday and received permission for an additional 8 weeks to finalise their brief of evidence.

Beau Lamarre-Condon (Instagram)

Lamarre-Condon has been charged over the deaths of television presenter Jesse Baird and his partner, QANTAS flight attendant Luke Davies, who were allegedly shot in their inner-city home in February.

- Advertisement -

Police have alleged the attack was premediated after months of “predatory behaviour” from the then NSW senior-constable. They allege Lamarre-Condon became obsessed with Baird after the two previously had a casual relationship.

Lamarre-Condon, who has been held at Sydney’s Silverwater jail since he handed himself into police after days of police searching for the two men’s bodies did not appear in court this week.

His lawyer John Walford did not oppose the extended time for the prosecutors to prepare their case.

The matter will return to court on 13th August.

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies attend a Pink concert in 2024.

Authorities became concerned about the welfare of the couple after a worker discovered items belonging to them in a skip bin in Cronulla. The items included credit cards, clothing, a mobile phone and an expensive watch, and there was also blood at the scene.

When police searched the home of Baird they found signs of a disturbance, leading for a search for the two men, and then later their attention turned to serving police officer Lamarre-Condon.

After being charged over both murders, Lamarre-Condon provided information that helped police locate the two men’s bodies on a rural property. He was subsequently dismissed from the police force.

Prior to joining the police Lamarre-Condon had a significant social media presence where he followed celebrities and posed for photos with them.