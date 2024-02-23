Police confirm Jesse Baird and Luke Davies have been murdered

BREAKING NEWS

New South Wales have announced that missing men Jesse Baird and Luke Davies have been the victims of homicide.

Police say they have charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of murder, and he will now appear in court.

Police have confirmed that they found evidence of a firearm being discharged at the Paddington home of Jesse Baird, and that firearm has been matched to a gun linked to the man they have in custody. The firearm was a police-issued weapon.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, Commander of the State Homicide Squad, fronted the media on Friday afternoon (Sydney time) to share the tragic news.

Police say the murdered couple were last seen on Sunday night. On Monday evening the man in custody hired a white van from Mascot and it is alleged he then used the van to remove the bodies of the two men from the crime scene.

Police had previously issued an appeal for sightings of the van but have now confirmed it has been located in Grays Point, a small riverside suburb 30 kilometres from Sydney’s centre.

Authorities became concerned about the welfare of the couple after a worker discovered items belonging to them in a skip bin in Cronulla on Wednesday morning. The items included credit cards, clothing, a mobile phone and an expensive watch, and there was also blood at the scene.

When police searched the homes of the two men, they found signs of a disturbance and a significant amount of blood at Baird’s Paddington terrace, it was quickly established as a crime scene. Neither Baird nor his partner Davies has been seen since Monday.

Jesse Baird was an AFL goal umpire and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at Network 10, his partner Luke Davies worked as an international air steward for QANTAS.

Police have not recovered the bodies of the two men at this stage.

Police are appealing for anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

This report is being updated.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

