‘Beetlejuice – The Musical’ books exclusive Melbourne season

The Broadway musical Beetlejuice will be coming to Australia. The show will play exclusively in Melbourne.

Producer Michael Cassel shared the news today, but no other details have released at this stage, but it’s expected the show will take up residence in the Regent Theatre in Melbourne in April 2025.

The hit musical, adapted from the 1988 Tim Burton film, has been a huge hit on Broadway and the soundtrack has also worked its way onto social media app Tik Tok.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, that leads audiences into a (nether)world of pandemonium.

The musical version features songs and lyrics written by Australia’s Eddie Perfect, and a book written by Scott Brown and Anthony King. After a try out period in Washington DC the show opened on Broadway in April 2019.

The show was forced to close in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. It re-opened in April 2022 and ran through to January this year before heading off on a tour of the USA. In 2019 he earned a long list of Tony nominations, as well as nominations at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Drama League Awards, and the Drama Desk Awards.

Just remember Beetlejuice is ready to be your guide to the other side, and all you need to do is say his name three times, spoken – unbroken.

