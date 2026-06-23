Music mogul Clive Davis dies aged 94 leaving behind a impressive legacy

Music mogul Clive Davis has died aged 94, his family has announced.

He was involved in the successful careers of many of the 20th century’s biggest artists, including Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Luther Vandross, Barry Manilow and Billy Joel.

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October 16, 2019: Clive Davis attends the New York special screening of Western Stars at Metrograph (Shutterstock).

From 1967 until 1973, he was the President of Columbia Records. He then founded and ran Arista Records from 1974 until 2000. He later created another record label, J Records, and served as CEO of BMG North America. As of 2018, he was Chief Creative Officer at Sony Music Entertainment.

Davis is credited with signing many significant artists, including Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Billy Joel and Ace of Base. His most famous signing, however, was Whitney Houston. Davis signed her to Arista Records after hearing her sing in a New York nightclub alongside her mother, gospel singer Cissy Houston. He went on to guide her career as she became one of the highest-selling artists of all time.

Davis was married and divorced twice and had four children and many grandchildren. In 2013, he publicly shared that he is bisexual. While promoting his autobiography The Soundtrack of My Life, Davis said he hoped his decision would lead to greater understanding and acceptance of bisexuality.

His family said he passed away at his home in New York.

“To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives,” the statement read.

“He discovered, mentored and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

“To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the centre of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement and unconditional love,” they said.

Bruce Springsteen said Davis had changed his life when he signed him to his first record deal at just 22 years of age, while Barry Manilow said they had worked together for decades.

“For fifty years we worked together, created together, argued together and celebrated together,” Manilow wrote.

Tributes also came from Alicia Keys, Carlos Santana and Dionne Warwick.