Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention. There’s a lot of great songs and videos arriving this week!

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Isak Danielson, MNEK, Lola Leon, Mustbejohn, Ethan, Mad Tsai, Henry Lau, Die Gryn, Chaka Khan and Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson and Be:First, Dyllón Burnside and Pato Garoz.

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Isak Danielson – Stockholm

Swedish singer Isak Danielson has shared this stunning heartfelt ballad where he sings about a former lover, wondering what would happen if they met again. The singer has put out five albums so far in his career.

MNEK – Reverse!

The British artists second album will come out this September and it’ll be titled Bulldozer. It’ll be eight years between albums for the artist but there’s been a steady stream of stand-alone singles and guest appearances with other artists.

Ethan – Famous

Ethan is back with a new song about being famous and dancing naked. He’s also sporting a new platinum blonde look.

Mad Tsai – Diet

In his new video Mad Tsai is working out with some buddies, playing the Spin The Bottle, and jumping in the pool at a house party.

Henry Lau – Enjoy the Show

Previous he was known just as Henry, but the Korean-Canadian pop star has added his last name. He’s also a violin virtuoso, and will play two shows in Australia when visits Melbourne and Sydney this October.

Chaka Khan & Snoop Dogg – Boogie’s in My Soul

The legendary Chaka Khan has teamed up with Snoop Dogg for this soulful jam. Her upcoming album Chakzilla will be her thirteenth solo album, and her first record in seven years.

Lola Leon – T Shirt

Lola Leon has been releasing music for a few years now, and this is a nice slice of mellow pop. She also made an appearance in her mother Madonna’s recent promotional film.

Die Gryn – Vroom Vroom

Locker room strip offs, dance routines and catchy pop – got our attention. This is the second single from the European pop singer who creates music in English and Spanish, and it’s a playful satire about masculinity. Alongside the video Gryn also did a photoshoot for Kaltblut magazine.

Dyllón Burnside – Garden

Smooth electronic and sultry vocals on the menu put forward by Dyllón Burnside. Youi might remember Burnside from his role as Ricky Evangelista on the TV series Pose. He’s also appeared in American Horror Story and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Janet Jackson & Be:First – Doesn’t Really Matter

Janet Jackson has teamed up with Japanese boyband Be:First for a new version of her year 2000 hit that was created for the movie The Nutty Professor which she also starred in alongside Eddie Murphy.

Pato Garoz – Santito

Pato Garoz is joined by model boyfriend Santiago Piper for his new video and the couple are doing some baking.

Mustbejohn – Get The Time Back

Joyful indie-pop has been delivered in spades by Mustbejohn. The British artist has been building up a strong following online with his infectious tunes.